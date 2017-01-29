× Domestic Delta Air Lines Flights Grounded, ISU Athletic Director Among Affected Passengers

CNBC reports that all domestic Delta Air Lines flights were grounded on Sunday evening following automation issues. Delta’s official Twitter page reported the airline’s systems were down and its IT department was working to solve the problem.

Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard was one of the people affected, tweeting that he was stuck on the runway in Atlanta due to the airline’s problem.

Head to the Des Moines International Airport’s website to check the status of local flights.

International flights were not affected.