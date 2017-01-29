Keith and John touch on the bill introduced to the state board of regents to not let Iowa, ISU, or UNI play football on Fridays, Teddy Bridgewater, and more.
FACEOFF: College Football on Fridays, Bridgewater, Serena and Fed
-
FaceOFF: Big 12 Not Expanding, High School Football Playoffs
-
FACEOFF: Bama or Clemson, Korver the Cav, Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy
-
FaceOFF: Election Can’t End Soon Enough, IHSAA Football Playoff Seeding
-
FACEOFF: Bama and Clemson the best ever?
-
FACEOFF: Harrison Barnes Almost a Cyclone?
-
-
Faceoff: Bison Go Down, Hazing in MLB, Shockers leaving
-
FaceOFF: Debating How Cyclone Fans Should Feel
-
FaceOFF: Premature Celebration vs Enjoying the Moment
-
FaceOFF: Should Cyclone Fans Worry? Is Tiger Back?
-
FACEOFF: Giacoletti Resigns, Cubs Lose Pieces, Welcome Back Round Guy
-
-
FaceOFF: Many Iowans Unable to Watch State Title Games, Hawkeye Fan Collides with Michigan Player
-
FaceOFF: Cyclones Get First Conference Win, Colin Kaepernick Chooses Not to Vote
-
I THINK: Eno’s Offer Pulled, HS Football Playoffs Still Need Retooling