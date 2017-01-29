FedEx Employee Speaks Out About Stopping Flag Burning Protest in Iowa City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa FedEx driver who broke up a flag burning protest spoke out on Sunday after FedEx tweeted on Saturday that the man would keep his job.

"I don't feel like I deserve the praise, I never wanted it. It's humbling, you know, it is," said Matt Uhrin. "It really hurts when you see [the flag] disgraced."

The flag burning protest happened last Thursday near the pedestrian mall next to the University of Iowa campus.

After the incident, an online petition was created to help Uhrin keep his job. The petition received more than 3,500 signatures.

After seeing this, the FedEx company tweeted from its corporate account, saying, "We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status.”

"The ones that are really the heroes are the ones that were injured, maimed, killed, the ones that never got to see home again. They're the heroes," said Uhrin. "I want people to realize I don't have a Twitter. I'm not gonna be out there asking for stuff. If you want to buy me a meal, if you want to buy me a beer, if you wanna send me gift cards or something, I would rather you guys take that money, and there's a plethora list of veteran charities that are so in need of money."

Two protesters have been arrested and charged in connection to the protest. They will appear in court next month.

