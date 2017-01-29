× Homicide Investigation Underway After One Man Found Dead Inside Des Moines Home on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a press release from the Des Moines Police Department, one man was found dead inside a home at 3700 Twana Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they spoke with a concerned citizen who had noticed one of the home’s windows was slightly open on Thursday, and decided to check the home when they noticed the window was still in the same position on Sunday. The caller found a man deceased inside the house.

The DMPD Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence, and detectives are interviewing neighbors in the apartment complex in an attempt to find witnesses who may have information to help lead officials to determine a suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story.

DMPD officials say this is the fourth homicide of 2017.

41.639220 -93.668526