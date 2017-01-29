× Iowa Native Ashton Kutcher Rips President Trump’s Ban on People From 7 Countries

DES MOINES, Iowa–Actor Ashton Kutcher, a Cedar Rapids native, joined critics Sunday who are condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order than bans people from seven foreign, Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days. Those countries include Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Sudan.

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

Kutcher is married to actress Mila Kunas, who fled as a girl with her family to the United States as refugees from the Ukraine.

Read President Trump’s executive order here.

President Trump Sunday afternoon released a statement–following protests and criticism across the country about his executive order–that said his order was not a “Muslim ban” as critics allege.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” Trump said in the statement. “This is not about religion- this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.”

Second District U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, criticized the President’s actions.

“This executive order signed by President Trump is shameful and flies in the face of America’s values of being a welcoming place to those who are fleeing oppression. His actions fail to anticipate any unintended consequences, which put Americans at risk and gives fodder to our enemies. It also destroys the very bedrock of what our nation has stood for- life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This dangerous order must be rescinded.”

None of the three Iowa Republicans in the U.S., nor the two Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate have sent statements of support or criticism of Trump’s action.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined 16 other Democrats in condemning Trump’s executive order.

Statement from 16 AG's: POTUS’ order is unconstitutional, un-American, and unlawful. We’ll work together to fight it. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/qQ29b052WX — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) January 29, 2017

The official Twitter account of the Des Moines Public School District, the state’s largest district, didn’t address the executive order specifically but did send out support for refugees.