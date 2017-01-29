Members of Greek Political Party Praise President Trump’s Immigration and Travel Order

Posted 4:37 pm, January 29, 2017, by

ATHENS, Greece  --  While many protests are taking place across the United States regarding President Trump's executive order on immigration, one group across the globe is supporting the president's decision.

Members of a far-right political party in Greece called the Golden Dawn chanted anti-Turkish and anti-immigrant slogans while carrying torches during a rally in Athens on Saturday, praising President Trump's immigration and travel order.

Police said approximately 800 supporters took part.

Related stories