Members of Greek Political Party Praise President Trump’s Immigration and Travel Order

ATHENS, Greece -- While many protests are taking place across the United States regarding President Trump's executive order on immigration, one group across the globe is supporting the president's decision.

Members of a far-right political party in Greece called the Golden Dawn chanted anti-Turkish and anti-immigrant slogans while carrying torches during a rally in Athens on Saturday, praising President Trump's immigration and travel order.

Police said approximately 800 supporters took part.