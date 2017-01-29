× One Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Early Sunday Morning

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Iowa State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash took place on 174th Avenue just south of 19th Street near Maquoketa around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the driver went off the road and the vehicle went through a fence before rolling three times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released due to pending notification of family members.