Police Investigating Early Sunday Morning Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown early Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. on 4th Street.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses say the victim may have also been hit by a car that left the scene.

There is no word on the victim’s condition, and police are still looking for a suspect.

