Princess Diana to be Honored with Statue at Kensington Palace

LONDON, England -- Nearly 20 years after her death, Princess Diana's sons want to honor their mother with a tribute.

Prince William--the Duke of Cambridge--and Prince Harry requested a statue of their mother to be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the men said, "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

Work on the statue is expected to begin soon, and although there is no definite end date, the statement says the statue is hoped to be completed before the end of 2017.