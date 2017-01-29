Protests Take Place at DSM Airport and Dubuque’s Washington Park on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As protests continue around the country, groups gathered around Iowa on Sunday to express their opposition to President Trump's immigration and travel ban.

One gathering was a the Des Moines International Airport, where a group of about ten people came together for a peaceful protest.

"It's a solidarity demonstration. We want, um, people around the country to know that we're standing with them and we support their efforts," said Kelli Lydon. "Seeing people step up to help the people who were detained was really motivating," said Lydon. "It kind of made me feel simultaneously ashamed of what our country is doing to these people who are maybe not born in the United States but have every right to be here, but it also gave me a lot of hope to see how many people were stepping up to help them when they really needed it."

A group of approximately 100 people also gathered in Washington Park in Dubuque. The held signs that read "No to the Muslim ban" and other phrases in opposition to the decision.