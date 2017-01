× Sunday Morning House Fire Destroys Urbandale Home Before Family Moves In

URBANDALE, Iowa — A home in the 1400 block of Coyote Drive in Urbandale caught fire around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say nobody was living in the home and no injuries have been reported. A family was scheduled to move into the home on Valentine’s Day, but fire crews say the home is now a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

41.624319 -93.868258