21-Year-Old Arrested After Ames Assault on Monday

AMES, Iowa — According to a press release from the Ames Police Department, one man has been arrested after assaulting and pointing a gun at another man on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the man who was assaulted called to report the incident that took place at 311 Lincoln Way. The suspect left the area in a vehicle, and the victim and suspect are said to know each other.

A short time later, a deputy from Story County located the suspect vehicle and driver in Story City.

Muhammad Younes, 21, was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, as well as assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The weapon used in the assault was seized by police.

Anyone with further information related to this case is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111. Online tips can be anonymously submitted to http://www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or texted to 274637 (CRIMES) with the message PCCS.