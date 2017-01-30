Ag Department Could Control Some Work Visas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA may become in charge of dealing with H-2A immigration, also known as the Agricultural Visa program.

The H-2A Immigration program allows some U.S. employers to bring in foreign workers to fill temporary agriculture positions.

A bill introduced into the House of Representatives, named the Family Farm Relief Act, replaces the Secretary of Labor and inserts the Secretary of Agriculture when dealing with the H-2A program.

It's co-sponsored by New York Republican Representatives Elise Stefanik and Chris Collins.

In a statement Stefanik says moving the program to the Ag Department would better meet the labor needs of farmers, adding the visa program is been too cumbersome for farmers.

The legislation also lets farm cooperatives and ag associations to apply for workers for their members.