× Dozens at Iowa State University Impacted Travel Ban

AMES, Iowa — Three people connected to Iowa State University are experiencing firsthand President Trump’s executive order.

According to university officials, a school researcher conducting work in Iran as well as a Iranian scholar who was supposed to visit Iowa State later this week both remain in Iran. Officials add an Iranian man was scheduled to start graduate classes at Iowa State on Monday, but was denied permission to board his flight to the U.S. from Sweden.

Iowa State University president, Steven Leath says, “We have been in touch with each of these individuals with the hope that they will be able to continue their work and studies with Iowa State in the near future. ”

As for the 115 students already at Iowa State who are impacted by the travel ban, they say they are disappointed in the way the university is handling the issue.

“Even if they can’t actually protect us, just saying that they are with us or supporting us, or that we actually mean something to Iowa State would makes us feel better,” says Mohamed Abufalgah, a student from Libya.

Of the students impacted by the president’s executive order, 100 of them are from Iran, seven are from Libya, and five are from Iraq. Sudan, Syria, and Yemen each have one student representing their respective country. There are no students from Somalia enrolled.

Abufalgah, along with the other international students impacted by the ban, received a letter from the university’s International Students and Scholars office over the weekend, alerting them to on-campus resources. Abufalgah says while the letter offered material support, it lacked emotional support. He says he would have preferred a statement from President Leath and rather it be sent out to the entire student body to add a sense of campus unity. Leath later released a statement Monday afternoon.

The Muslim Student Association was one of several on-campus organizations to hold a campus-wide discussion on Monday. The organization’s president, Humza Malik, says many are fearful and feel powerless.

“We’re a student organization going up against an executive order by the government. We’re literally like a needle in a haystack,” says Malik.

A march to support the university’s international students will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m outside of the Memorial Union.