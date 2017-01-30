× Enter to win dinner for two on the Valentine’s Day Dinner Train!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum is giving away dinner for two on the Valentine Dinner Train on February 14. The dinner train includes a two hour ride and your choice of meal: prime rib, Iowa Chop, bacon wrapped grilled chicken stuffed with cheddar, Mediterranean encrusted salmon, or homemade vegetable lasagna.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only!

Click here for more information about Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum.