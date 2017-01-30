Enter to win dinner for two on the Valentine’s Day Dinner Train!
How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum is giving away dinner for two on the Valentine Dinner Train on February 14. The dinner train includes a two hour ride and your choice of meal: prime rib, Iowa Chop, bacon wrapped grilled chicken stuffed with cheddar, Mediterranean encrusted salmon, or homemade vegetable lasagna.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only!
