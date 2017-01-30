How to Avoid New Year’s Resolution Failures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- If you are still going strong on your New Year’s resolutions, this story is not for you. If you’re having some struggles you’re not alone and we want to help.

In a recent survey from Forbes, more than 90 percent of Americans give up on their resolutions before the beginning of February.

Local fitness experts like Penny Luthens, with the YMCA, say that this is a common issue but there are ways to avoid being just another statistic.

“The biggest tip I can give is make sure your goals aren’t too big,” said Luthens. “We see that most people have the most success if they can commit to 2-3 days a week.”

Many clients that walk through the doors at the “Y” will face the same problem, complacency, and a great way to combat that is to join a group fitness class.

“A group class is a great way to join a small community,” said Luthens. “When people join a gym they can feel lost. When join a class they are a part of something. When they don’t show up people notice.”

In addition to joining a community the group classes offer some variety to your workout.

“It’s important to make sure you are adding different elements into your routine that you enjoy doing. You’re not going to enjoy everything,” says Luthens.

One of the new programs Luthens offers is Functional Workouts.

“Functional fitness is just a way to transfer what you are doing at the gym to improve your lifestyle at home,” said Luthens. “These will help you live a healthier more productive lifestyle.”

