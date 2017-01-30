× Identification of Man Killed in Twana Drive Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have confirmed 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry of Des Moines was found dead in an apartment at 3700 Twana Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say an open window led a concerned citizen to check on the man inside. The person told officers they first noticed the window ajar on Thursday. The window was still open Sunday and when they went to check the apartnemt, they found a man dead inside.

Huckleberry’s cause of death is still under investigation, and the case is being treated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

We’ll bring you more information as it is released by police.