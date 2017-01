× Lawmakers Proposing Increase in Funding for K-12 Education

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican lawmakers are proposing an increase in education funding.

Lawmakers in the House are proposing a $40 million increase for K-12 education, which would be a 1.1% increase. This is less than the 2% increase proposed by Governor Branstad.

Democrats say a 4% increase is necessary to prevent layoffs and program cuts.

41.600545 -93.609106