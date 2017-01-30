× Major Water Main Break in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – A water main break in downtown Des Moines is causing problems Monday morning.

Des Moines Water Works says the break happened at 10th and Locust and was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Spokesperson Laura Sarcone says the issue is “pretty big” and they’ll have to shut down water to the area sometime before 9:15 a.m.

Sarcone wasn’t sure which businesses and buildings it would affect in the area.

Repair crews have been dispatched but the extent of the break and how long it will take to fix is still unknown.

Barricades are going up in the area to re-route traffic.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.