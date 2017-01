Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A group of metro preschoolers got a visit from some special visitors on Monday morning.

Two mini pigs visited students at The Learning Loft in Urbandale. Annie Oinkley and Frank Swineatra are spokes-pigs for Midwest Pets for Life, an animal welfare non-profit organization.

The group aims to teach people about responsible pet ownership with the help of their friendly pigs. The animals also visit other places including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and schools.