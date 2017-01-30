× Nearly 40-Mile Chase Ends When Suspects Run Out of Gas

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Illinois men were arrested after an early morning chase that started in Des Moines and ended near Pleasantville.

The Des Moines Police Department says the chase began at SE 5th and Army Post around 1:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a Ford F-150 truck for an equipment violation.

The chase went through Norwalk on Highway 28 south and continued on to Highway 92 east through Indianola. Police say it finally ended when the suspect vehicle ran out of gas near Pleasantville.

Two people were taken into custody, 26-year-old Caleb Wood and 27-year-old Mark York. Police say both men were involved in another chase in Pekin, Ill. Sunday night and have outstanding warrants.

Wood, of Pekin, Ill., is charged with failure to have a valid driver’s license, eluding, possession of narcotics, and traffic violations. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

York, of Galesburg, Ill., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released.