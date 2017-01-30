× Police to Release More Details in Twana Drive Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa – More information is expected to be released Monday in Des Moines’ latest homicide investigation.

Police were called to 3700 Twana Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday after the body of a male was discovered inside an apartment.

Police say an open window led a concerned citizen to check on the man inside. The person told officers they first noticed the window ajar on Thursday. The window was still open Sunday and when they went to check it out, they found a man dead inside the apartment.

Police spent hours combing the crime scene. They have yet to announce the victim’s name or say how he died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and there have been no arrests.

We’ll bring your more information on the homicide as it is released by police.