Roosevelt High School Principal Supports Students Following Immigrant and Travel Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Roosevelt High School Principal Kevin Biggs addressed his students on Monday morning after President Trump's immigrant and travel ban.

Students at Roosevelt High speak more than 40 different languages, and the principal wanted to reassure them that they are welcome at the school.

Biggs read a letter during the morning announcements, saying in part, "For our students of immigrant families, we want to help you learn and succeed in school. We want to see you have fun and make friends and find your passions. We want to be there to celebrate that day when you walk across a stage to receive your diploma."

The principal says he has also met privately with a number of students.

"There's confusion," says Biggs. "They don't understand why they would come to a country like America where life is so much better for them and their families, and they feel free, and they feel a part of something special, then to suddenly have this impending feeling of doom, it's very heartbreaking. And you don't really know the answers for them. You can just try and support them."