Saydel’s Garcia Overcoming Obstacles, Chasing Dream on the Mat

Des Moines - Saydel Junior Nico Garcia has a big goal on the wrestling mat, make the state tournament.

After winning just 2 JV matches as a Freshman, then 7 on Varsity as a Sophomore Nico has already doubled his win total as a Junior.

But Nico has obstacles not many other kids have to overcome. He was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome and is missing his left foot, a toe on his right foot and multiple fingers.

Those challenges haven't stopped him. He recently won the Heart of Iowa 113 pound conference tournament.