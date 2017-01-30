× Univ. of Iowa Issues Warning to Students About International Travel

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The travel ban President Donald Trump has enacted using an executive order has prompted protests across the nation as well as warnings to those who had travel planned.

The ban has prompted University of Iowa officials to issue a warning to students. The Dean of the International Programs sent an e-mail out Sunday, reminding people who are traveling outside of the United States that they will need more time to return.

Trump’s executive order bans entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations for at least 90 days. Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, and Sudan are included in the ban.

A number of other universities are issuing similar warnings.