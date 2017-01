Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Volunteers from around the country delivered hats to newborn babies on Monday.

Members of the American Heart Association and the Children's Heart Foundation are celebrating American Hearth Month.

Volunteers knitted red hats for babies at local hospitals, and delivered the caps to Mercy, Broadlawns, and UnityPoint Health on Monday. The hats are meant to empower new moms to live heart-healthy lives and help their children do the same.