Adjutant General Orr Delivers Condition of the Guard Address, Thanks Governor Branstad and Lt. Governor Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's top soldier took the floor at the Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

Adjutant General Timothy Orr delivered the annual Condition of the Guard Address from the House floor.

He said the Iowa National Guard continues to be a mission-focused and warrior-ready organization and took a moment to thank Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Reynolds.

"Your unwavering dedication to Iowa's service members and military families are evidenced through the Home Base Iowa program, the Iowa National Guard's Education Assistance program, and the military infrastructure funding that has been nothing short of phenomenal," said General Orr.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the development of Camp Dodge as a major training base in World War I.

