Bill That Would Defund Planned Parenthood Advances at the Iowa Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A bill that would remove all state funding for Planned Parenthood cleared another legislative hurdle Tuesday at the State Capitol.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill along party lines Tuesday evening. It now goes on to the full State Senate for consideration.

The vote came after a busy of testimony in a crowded room. Hundreds of people both in favor of and against the bill came out to show their support. State troopers had to help control the crowds as chambers were overfilled.

The Senate bill would pull all state funding from Planned Parenthood and any group that provides abortion. Legislators and the Governor's office say they want to create a separate network to provide money for women's healthcare to clinics that don't also provide abortion. Details of that plan have not been released.