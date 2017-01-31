Black Hawk County Creates Task Force to Reevaluate Minimum Wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa -- A fourth county in Iowa plans to look into changing its minimum wage.

On Tuesday morning, Black Hawk County supervisors voted to establish a minimum wage task force. Supervisors will make appointments to the task force within the next two weeks.

Johnson, Linn, and Polk Counties passed minimum wage ordinances in recent years.

State lawmakers have discussed introducing a state minimum wage preemption bill. If passed, the bill would override those counties that have raised their minimum wage.