Boy Scouts of America Now Accepting Transgender Children

IOWA -- The Boy Scouts of America has decided to break from a century-old policy, now allowing transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in the organization.

The new policy goes into effect immediately.

Enrollment will now be based on the gender that is put on the child's scout application.

While some people are criticizing the change, advocacy groups say the decision has been a long time coming.

"I think I want transgenders to be accepted. People should respect them and give them compassion and love," said one young Boy Scout.

A spokeswoman says the decision is based on states and communities changing the ways in which gender is defined.