× Change of Venue Hearing Scheduled for Accused Cop Killer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Attorney’s office doesn’t want the trial of man accused of killing two metro police officers to be moved out of Polk County.

Scott Michael Greene is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for the shooting deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin in November 2016. Greene is accused of gunning both officers down in the squad cars in an ambush attack style.

Greene is scheduled to go on trial on September 18th. Greene’s attorneys are seeking to move his trial out of Polk County. The Polk County Attorneys office is fighting that request. A hearing is now scheduled for February 17th to hear arguments against the change of venue request.

Greene remains held in the Polk County Jail on a $10,000,000 cash bond.