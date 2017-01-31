× Charges Filed In Fatal RAGBRAI Crash

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — A Glenwood man is now facing charges for his role in a crash that killed a bicyclist last summer.

34-year old Robb Phillippus hit and and killed 72-year old bicyclist Wayne Ezell of Jacksonsville, Florida on July 24, 2016 on the first day of RAGBRAI. Authorities say Ezell was riding his bike westbound on Highway 34 when he was hit from behind by Phillippus’ truck.

After a lengthy investigation authorities determined that Phillippus’ was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. He has now been charged with “Actions Against Bicyclists”, a simple misdemeanor. He could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine between $65-$625.