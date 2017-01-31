× Hawkeyes Soar, Pick Up First Road Win; West Virginia Humbles Cyclones at Hilton

Brunswick, NJ — Senior star Peter Jok missed his second straight game with a bad back, but the Iowa Freshmen again picked up the slack. Iowa routed Rutgers 83-63. That’s the Hawkeyes first road win.

Ames, IA --- Still looking for a signature win, the Cyclones were humbled at home by #7 West Virginia, 85-72. It's Iowa State's worst home loss in seven years. The schedule does not get easier as ISU travels to #3 Kansas Saturday.

