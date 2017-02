× Iowans to Speak Out Against Workers’ Rights Changes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another legislative issue is firing up a group of protestors in Des Moines.

On Wednesday, some Iowa workers will speak out against lawmakers’ attempts to change the collective bargaining rights of public employees.

Seven press conferences will be held Wednesday afternoon on the issue, including one at the state capitol at 4 p.m.

Nurses, teachers, and other public employees are expected to speak against possible changes.