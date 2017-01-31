× Kevin Jackson to Step Down as ISU Head Wrestling Coach at End of Season

AMES, Iowa — According to a press release from Iowa State University, head wrestling coach Kevin Jackson announced that he will be leaving his current position after the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championship.

While he will no longer be the head coach, Jackson says he will assume an administrative role within the ISU athletics department.

“Iowa State has a great wrestling tradition and everyone involved with the program has very high expectations,” said Jackson in a statement released on Tuesday. “We have not consistently met those expectations recently which has been disappointing to me, my staff, our current and former wrestlers, the wrestling donors and our fans. I feel that a number of wrestlers on our team have the potential for strong tournament runs and making this announcement now relieves some pressures and uncertainties for our current student-athletes as well as for incoming recruits.”

The statement continued as Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletics at the school, said, “Kevin has worked tirelessly at Iowa State to develop a first-rate program on and off the mat and we are appreciative of those efforts,” Pollard said. “He is a man of great integrity, a terrific ambassador for the Cyclones and a talented coach but we agreed that our program isn’t performing at the level we expect. I truly appreciate the way Kevin has handled this situation by putting his student-athletes and Iowa State University first. His decision to step away from coaching at the end of the season is a great example of his selfless leadership.”

Jackson held the position of head coach for eight years and coached four Cyclone NCAA champions, 14 All-Americans and nine Big 12 champions at ISU.