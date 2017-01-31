× Murder Charge Filed in Hartford Fire Case

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man has been charged with the murder of his father, who was found last week inside a burning home.

On Monday, Stephen Major was charged with first degree murder in Warren County. This is in addition to an arson charge that was filed last week.

Stephen Major was arrested shortly after his father, Robert Major, was found inside the burning home in Hartford. Stephen Major was arraigned on both charges on Monday and entered a not guilty plea.