One Man Arrested in Alleged Murder in Keokuk

KEOKUK, Iowa — An arrest has been made following the death of one person in Keokuk on Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Keokuk Police Department, officers responded to 222 Concert Street at 9:46 a.m. and found one individual deceased. Officials say the death appeared suspicious.

Devan Joseph Williams, 23, of Keokuk, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder on Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Williams faces a mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s name has not yet been released due to pending notification of family members and autopsy results.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and do not think there is any danger to the public.

