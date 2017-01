× Overnight Fire in Abandoned DSM Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — An overnight fire kept fire crews busy on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started just after midnight in the 2200 block of Des Moines Street when neighbors noticed smoke coming from the home.

Crews located flames in the basement and were able to put them out without too much trouble.

We are told the home was abandoned, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.