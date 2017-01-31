× Police Looking For Armed Robber In Boone

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

Police were called to the 200 block of Carroll Street in Boone at 3:35pm on Monday, January 30th on a report of a car accident and robbery. When police arrived victims and witnesses told them a man wearing a security or police uniform held them up at guno point, stealing personal items and cash.

Police say 43-year old Ronald Steehoek is their suspect and have a warrant for 1st Degree Robbery for his arrest. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous and ask that the public not approach him.

If you have information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or call the Boone Police Department at (515) 432-2211.