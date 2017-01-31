× President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee To Fill Scalia Seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has chosen his nominee to finally fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

In a primetime announcement Tuesday evening, Trump nominated Federal Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The Supreme Court has been working with just eight justices for nearly a year now. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, kept the seat vacant because Scalia died in an election year. Grassley refused to hold hearings for Obama nominee Merrick Garland. Grassley will now be in charge of holding hearings for Gorsuch.