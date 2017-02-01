Armed and Dangerous Boone Suspect May Be Disguised as a Cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Monday afternoon, a quiet neighborhood street in Boone became a crime scene. "I heard screeching tires and saw two cars out there," said a witness who wished to remain anonymous.

Boone Police Chief John Wiebold says one of those vehicles, a red 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, belonged to 43 year old Ronald Skyler Steeenhoek, which he used to cause a crash along the 200 block of Carroll Street. "They pulled over when the lone male occupant got of the car. He approached them with a gun, pulled them out of the vehicle and robbed them of their belongings and cash," said Chief Wiebold.

Witnesses say if that's true, he sure had a deceiving disguise. "That guy got out and he started frisking them and I just thought it was an off-duty cop." The victims may have thought the same according to Chief Wiebold who said, "The victims describe his clothing as police or security guard type uniform. He had a light blue, button down shirt with patches on the shoulders."

Later that evening police found Steenhoek's vehicle but they've had no luck the last two days finding him. "Armed and dangerous and it's important the public knows if you see him do not approach him," said Wiebold.

Police won't be without help in tracking Steenhoek, a former Boone resident with a history of criminal charges. "First degree robbery warrant is a nationwide pickup so if he's located anywhere in the United States we will get him."

With Steenhoek's possible impersonation, Wiebold believes the victims of this case may not be the only one's left damaged. "We want the public to trust us and see us in a good light and those things hurt their trust for us, even though it's something that someone is doing illegally."

Chief Wiebold believes Steenhoek knew the victims and this is an isolated incident. If you have information on Steenhoek's whereabouts call the Boone Police Department at 515-432-2211.