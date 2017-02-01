Blank Park Zoo Rhinos Make Their Super Bowl Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Don't place your Super Bowl bets yet. A pair of local experts have yet to weigh in on the big game.

Today the Blank Park Zoo continued its tradition of letting animals make a pick on the NFL championship. This year the honor was bestowed on new black rhino calf Tumani and her mother, Ayana.

The rhinos had their choice of two tires filled with hay, with the logos of either the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots painted on each one. It was a split decision between mother and daughter. Tumani is going with the favorites in the game, the Patriots. Ayana is hoping the underdog Falcons pull it out.