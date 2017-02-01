City Plans to Force Downtown Residents from Their Homes Citing Safety Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The city of Des Moines thought long and hard, but Neighborhood Inspection Zoning Administrator SuAnn Donovan says the decision wasn't easy. "This is an extraordinarily last resort decision for us that we don't take lightly."

The city of Des Moines has made a decision to seek a court order removing dozens of families who live at the Argonne Apartments at 1729 Grand Avenue after the city gave owner Joseph Cordaro a list of over 100 items to fix since last May.

"We did find work done," said Donovan. She added, "The units were completed." During an inspection on Cordaro's Tuesday, January 31 deadline, the city found a few glaring issues they couldn't look past. "We have an electrical system that is unsafe. We have fire doors that are unsafe. So if a fire should start, our fear is the electrical system." said Donovan. Cordaro, who is currently out of the country says he has a detailed report that addresses fixing the electrical system but the city says it's not good enough. "We couldn't get through the fire safety issue to the point where it was safe for people to stay in the building," said Donovan.

It's all news, residents were already fearful of when Channel 13 spoke with them nearly two weeks ago when Sheryl Hutto said, "We shouldn't have to live like this. He should do what's right and take care of his building, take care of his tenants period. This should have all been taken care of a long time ago."

If granted the court order, the city will give residents thirty days to live elsewhere. Donovan said, "We will work with them and service providers to try to get them in a safer situation." Hutto has mixed feelings about leaving saying, "Do I want to move? Yes and no. It's like I want to get out of here but it's not fair to the tenants."

A dilemma the Donovan hoped ownership would have addressed almost eight months ago. "They've had since May, they didn't get to the table until two weeks ago and we just couldn't get through the fire safety issue."

City officials say it's been at least three years since they've had to threaten to vacate an apartment complex to this level.

In a letter to Channel 13, Joseph Cordaro said, "I am saddened that the city has decided to evict the tenants due to this situation. I have cooperated fully with the city and worked judiciously to make all the necessary repairs to the city’s satisfaction and necessary code. Many of the tenants of the building have lived in the Argonne Apartments for over 10 years, and displacing them in the winter will be very difficult. Finding safe and affordable housing with access to public transportation will be a major challenge for most of the tenants." Cordaro plans legal action to prevent the city's eviction of the building.