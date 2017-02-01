Cubs World Series Trophy at Principal Park Draws Huge Crowd Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - That long line you might have seen outside Principal Park Wednesday morning in Des Moines was all for one moment of glory.

"Seeing the trophy! Took 108 years, I figured I could take the day off," said one Chicago Cubs fan from Albia, Shane Holmes.

It was practically a national holiday in the minds of these Chicago Cubs fans; Central Iowans poured in to Des Moines Wednesday to get that perfect picture with the World Series trophy.

"Yeah, took a personal day," said Landon Lubben of Grinnell. "Just to get here to see it for 10 seconds!"

The visit is thanks to the Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour, bringing the prized possession across the country so the fans who have waited so long for a Cubs World Series win could bask in its glory.

"It's part of the deal! When I started with the ball club in 1983, I always said there'd be spontaneous combustion if the Cubs ever win the World Series," said Sam Bernabe, President and General Manager of the Iowa Cubs. "And this just a part of that spontaneous combustion, I think. It's just the excitement that everybody has, whether it's Game 7, or seeing the trophy, or the ring presentation, the flag-flying, the W, the whole bit - it's all part of the deal."

Some fans that turned out Wednesday are almost as old as the Cubs' losing streak; 90-year-old Thelma Nablo of Des Moines just couldn't resist the urge to come see the trophy for herself.

"I've been watching them, and watching them, and watching them," she said. "It's been a long time, waiting to come."

And while not everyone made it through the line today - only about 1,000 fans of more than 1,400 who turned out made it to the actual trophy for a photo - organizers hope there will be a Round Two.

"The time-frame was tight," Bernabe said. "We're going to try and bring the trophy back this summer for a game, and have it in the ballpark."