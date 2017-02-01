Cubs’ World Series Trophy Stops in Des Moines Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cubs fans around the metro have been waiting for this day for quite a while but Wednesday they finally get to lay eyes on the 2016 World Series Trophy in person.

Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour stops in Des Moines at Principal Park. This will be the sixth and final stop for the trophy in Iowa and a few die-hard fans weren’t going to miss it.

“We waited 108 years for a championship, waiting outside for 12 hours is nothing to see the trophy,” said Travis, lifelong Cubs fan. He along with his three co-workers, call themselves “The 4 Idiots” after waiting outside all night. “Looking at how short the line is this morning, we probably could have waited to come out. It’s OK, it will be worth it.”

Fans were allowed inside around 6:00 a.m. and will be able to see the trophy at 10:00 a.m. The Iowa Cubs will guarantee that at least the first 500 fans will be allowed to see the trophy. Shelby Cravens, public relations for the Iowa Cubs says that they want to get as many fans in so things will move fast. You will have just 10 seconds to take a picture with or of the trophy.

The event runs from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. After the Des Moines stop, the trophy makes its way to Tennessee.