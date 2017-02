Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If the signup sheet isn't circulating your office yet it soon will be.

Today is the on-sale day for Girl Scout Cookies in 2017. A new year will bring new flavors as the Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookies.

On Wednesday Hailey Workman from the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa joined the Channel 13 News at 4pm to talk cookies and where all that money goes.