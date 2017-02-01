Gov. Branstad Cuts $117 Million, Puts State Back Under Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Branstad's number one priority this legislative session is accomplished: undoing the overspending he approved in the last session.

The state of Iowa started calendar year 2017 overbudget by more than $117 million dollars in FY 2017. That left the governor and the legislature until July 1st to cut that amount out of the budget.

This morning the governor did just that when he signed Senate File 130 into law. The hardest hit departments by the cuts are the Board of Regents and its institutes and the Department of Human Services. No money was cut from K-12 education, Medicaid or the state's property tax relief program.

Governor Branstad blames a downturn in the agricultural economy for the state's tax revenue declining. Democrats in the legislature say tax breaks given to corporations and a corporate property tax relief bill approved years ago are to blame.