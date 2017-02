Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee, Neil Gorsuch, are shaping up to be contentious. But Senator Charles Grassley says they shouldn't be.

Grassley is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first stop for any Supreme Court nominee. There are already rumors that Senate Democrats and Republicans could resort to parliamentary procedures to avoid a straight vote on his confirmation.

Senator Grassley is urging calm amongst all parties.