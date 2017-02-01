Hartford Neighbor Says Man Accused of Killing Father was “Ill”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD,Iowa -- For those who live in the town of Hartford, some say they are not surprised by to see a man who recently moved there, charged with murder.

"I just had a gut feeling. I hadn't seen him [Stephen Major] in so long, then all of the sudden he was there. I just had a gut feeling," says Hartford resident Tami Curry.

On Monday, Stephen Major was charged with the murder of this father, 50 - year - old Robert Major, who was found dead in his home last week. The charge is in addition to a first degree arson and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent charge nearly two weeks ago.

On January 20th, investigators say Major intentionally set his father's house on fire. Robert Major was found dead inside the home at 140 West Paint Street.

Tami Curry has lived behind Major for last eight years, "He was a good friend of ours. He was very outgoing and liked riding bikes,giving and helping people. Just a very nice guy."

Curry tells Channel 13, Stephen recently moved back to Hartford to live with his father and had only been living there a couple of days before the incident. She adds the family was in the midst of some relationship issues and recently had fought over of the custody of Stephen's son due to mental health issues.

"Robert's son is ill and there was some issues and he talked to us about a few things."

Major entered a not guilty plea before a Warren County judge on Monday.