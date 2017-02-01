× Iowan Nominated To Serve In Trump Justice Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Iowa native has been nominated to serve in a high ranking position in Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Rachel Brand has been nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General to the United States. This wouldn’t be her first time working in the Justice Department. She served as an Assistant Attorney General in the George W. Bush administration. She was appointed by President Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board.

Senator Charles Grassley applauded her nomination on Wednesday. “Rachel Brand is well-known to Judiciary Committee members having been before us at least three times prior”, he writes, “In addition to being an Iowan, and a former intern of mine, she has a long list of impressive educational and professional accolades. She is well-suited to be the Associate Attorney General and I look forward to having her before the committee once again.”